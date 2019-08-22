As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NCLH) Share Price Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Lowered by $1.34 Million Its Position; Tnb Financial Has Upped Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $883,881 as Stock Declined

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NCLH) by 94.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 150,039 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 16,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 221,558 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 204,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 632,434 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 7,285 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bamco New York holds 1.16 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.22% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 62,755 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.72M shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0% or 97 shares. Convergence Investment Ltd has 0.32% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cwm owns 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 243 shares. 209,515 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 11,767 shares. Mig Capital Lc has invested 6.72% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Strs Ohio invested in 5,276 shares or 0% of the stock.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares to 88,450 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Davenport And Com Ltd Llc has invested 1.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs holds 1.51M shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 141,174 shares. Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 41,970 shares. Community Tru Invest Co holds 1.63% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 244,727 shares. Everence Capital Management stated it has 30,581 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc owns 198,520 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,950 shares. Boltwood Cap Management accumulated 9,080 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guinness Asset Limited holds 98 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coatue Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York-based Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 121,496 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

