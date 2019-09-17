As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stock Value Declined, Sg Capital Management Cut Stake by $814,950; Patten Group Has Lowered Stake in Premier (PINC) by $852,735

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 21,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 37,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 59,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 386,032 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 01/05/2018 – WakeMed Selects Premier Inc. to Help Advance Journey Toward Value-based Healthcare; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 20/03/2018 – Premier Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 65.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 32,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 17,360 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 49,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 18,991 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09M for 16.65 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.86 million shares or 0.93% less from 6.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc holds 22,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 2,443 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 83,822 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,539 shares. Minnesota-based Foundry Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Heartland Advsr Incorporated invested 0.88% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0% stake. 6,211 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 3,307 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0% or 482,023 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp accumulated 32,849 shares. Blackrock reported 683,512 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 39,927 shares in its portfolio. Sg Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 17,360 shares.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northwest Pipe Company Saginaw Facility Damaged by Accidental Fire – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Northwest Pipe Company’s (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces $38.3 Million Acquisition of Ameron Water Transmission Group, LLC and Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 158,551 shares to 478,400 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PINC’s profit will be $38.62M for 14.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.