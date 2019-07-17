As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Lowered by $652,032 Its Position; Chou Associates Management Has Lowered Stake in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) by $1.05 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $636.02M market cap company. It closed at $6.98 lastly. It is down 21.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – BIDS WITH FRESH RFP FOR PROJECT ARE BEING INVITED SEPARATELY; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Vine Basin Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)Control Project; SPU RFP/Contract# 18-007-S; 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S); 25/05/2018 – Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – NHRS Minutes: NHRS Seeks Responses to RFP for Pension Administration Project Oversight and Consulting; 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 09/03/2018 – St Louis County: Corrections Medicine Pharmacy Services – RFP 2018-11-TP; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-024-C-2018(P); 28/05/2018 – S&P REVISES RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 13,521 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Resolute to Sell Catawba, SC, Paper and Pulp Mill – PR Newswire” on October 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, S, TUSK and ASNA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Navy’s New Frigate – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CYH, TUSK, ASNA and EROS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Declares $1.50 Special Dividend; 11.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Penny Stocks, Your Money Is Better Off in These 3 Companies – The Motley Fool” published on December 29, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Supply Position on the River Supply Conduit Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.