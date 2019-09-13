As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stock Price Declined, Quantum Capital Management Cut Position by $529,975; Middleton & Co Has Lowered Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Share Value Declined

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 68,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 89,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 507 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 92,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, down from 94,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $138.65. About 494,972 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.25 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Soroban Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 10.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5.33 million shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 0.01% or 161 shares. 2,080 were reported by Edgemoor Inv Advsrs. 1.12 million are owned by Primecap Mngmt Company Ca. Hm Payson & Comm stated it has 1.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lipe Dalton holds 39,484 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.96% or 17,775 shares in its portfolio. Golub Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 5,250 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc reported 100 shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc invested in 6,679 shares. Vision stated it has 25,821 shares. Florida-based Transamerica Fincl Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cambridge reported 6,843 shares. North Star Corp holds 0.13% or 8,764 shares in its portfolio. 6,750 were accumulated by Stone Run Cap Llc.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.38 million for 16.61 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.86 million shares or 0.93% less from 6.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 253,582 were accumulated by Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 777 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,539 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 34,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Management has invested 0.17% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Hodges Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 17,000 shares. 6,366 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 39,927 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Com invested in 72,715 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). 210,000 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Blackrock holds 0% or 683,512 shares. Walthausen And Co Ltd Liability invested in 69,820 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,974 shares.