As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stock Declined, Holder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Decreased Position; Montgomery Investment Management Decreased Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding as Share Value Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 734,134 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 21,483 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & stated it has 52,172 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated accumulated 9,564 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan invested in 0.05% or 323,962 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc owns 2.59 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 10,322 shares. 1.69M were accumulated by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Meeder Asset accumulated 8,106 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 69,186 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability owns 1,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 391,333 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). M Securities accumulated 0.05% or 8,163 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 0.19% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Financial Limited Can reported 0.13% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Invesco Ltd reported 35,073 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lc reported 18,623 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. 20,100 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0% or 10,495 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 12,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 13,697 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 9,266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,973 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 15,584 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 49,804 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 114,418 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 465,350 shares.

