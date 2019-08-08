As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Market Value Declined, Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Trimmed Holding; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Position In Albemarle Com (ALB) Was Has Raised

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 460.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 23,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 5,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.30% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 3.86 million shares traded or 168.67% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.85M market cap company. The stock increased 6.20% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 26,444 shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

