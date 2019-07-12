As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Market Valuation Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Lifted Its Stake by $750,652

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 6,325 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $201.9. About 5.89M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WILL REFER FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg turns down request from Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP); 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 45,587 shares to 1,250 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,226 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 48,494 shares to 114,908 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 10,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.