As Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dean Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $863,856; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Increased by $318,469 Its Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 53,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.23% . The institutional investor held 74,390 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 128,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 454,061 shares traded or 19.03% up from the average. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has declined 4.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NWBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 73.54 million shares or 1.84% less from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 991 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Com has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Huntington Savings Bank owns 11,150 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 55,532 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Bessemer Group stated it has 216,000 shares. Ls Lc accumulated 3,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Asset Management One Limited invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 65,182 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 40,729 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 1.50 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 10.59M shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 16,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $68,600 activity.

Analysts await Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NWBI’s profit will be $28.79 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,626 shares to 1,569 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Mgmt holds 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,946 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp reported 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability accumulated 24,133 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 103,011 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 2.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 48,746 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc invested in 0.63% or 39,184 shares. Grand Jean Management Incorporated accumulated 58,907 shares or 4.56% of the stock. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 761,502 shares. Moreover, Uss Investment Ltd has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Advantage holds 0.13% or 979 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 4.07% or 65,274 shares. Gyroscope Cap holds 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,127 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Trust Communication holds 25,907 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).