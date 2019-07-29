As Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Stock Declined, Dean Investment Associates Lifted Stake; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 234,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 683,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, up from 448,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 85,498 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has risen 2.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.69. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Mgmt stated it has 67,419 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Company holds 6,492 shares. Estabrook Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 45,585 shares. Spc Fincl Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,549 shares. 11,791 were accumulated by Palisade Cap Management Llc Nj. Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability owns 4,357 shares. Alethea Management Ltd Llc has 6,000 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 2,404 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bainco Int invested 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holt Capital Advsr Limited Com Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.41 million were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 5.51M are held by Clearbridge Invests Limited. Ci Invests has 600,900 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.9% or 74,414 shares. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 17,900 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 42,115 shares to 3,965 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,591 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22,765 shares to 43,425 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,896 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NWBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 73.54 million shares or 1.84% less from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 7,821 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 167,128 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 312,609 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 1,125 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 8.20 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 49,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 71,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Communications Na has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Shelton Capital reported 0.04% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 270,513 shares. 65,552 were accumulated by American Century Companies. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 30,660 shares stake.