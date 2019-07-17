As Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Market Valuation Declined, Dean Investment Associates Lifted Its Holding; Diam Company LTD Increases Stake in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW)

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 23,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 920,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 897,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 32.29M shares traded or 780.48% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 234,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 683,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 448,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 290,458 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has risen 2.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,915 were reported by Mcmillion Cap Management Inc. 67,787 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. S R Schill And Associates owns 448,764 shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. 2.99M are owned by Prudential Fincl. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 0.03% or 23,860 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 410,682 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 13,803 were accumulated by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.7% or 98,718 shares. The Illinois-based First Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 22.08 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 807,833 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 24,164 shares. Honeywell Interest invested in 1.16% or 160,850 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 359,460 shares to 157,344 shares, valued at $184.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 23,160 shares to 36,810 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 56,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,750 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NWBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 73.54 million shares or 1.84% less from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 312,463 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.11% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). 7,821 are held by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Northern Trust invested 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 88,360 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10.59 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 13,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Communications, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,341 shares. 114,044 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 599,601 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance holds 92,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 1.29 million shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc invested in 0.03% or 13,000 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $811,565 activity. Tredway Philip M also sold $704,713 worth of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) shares. On Friday, May 17 the insider Hunter Timothy M bought $68,600.