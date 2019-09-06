As Northwest Bancshares Md (NWBI) Share Price Rose, Holder First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Its Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 29,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NWBI) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 208,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.23% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.37M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 346,109 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has declined 4.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition

More notable recent Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northwest Bancshares declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Northwest Bank region president: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for new branch – Buffalo Business First” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Completion of Sale of Donegal Financial Services Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Closes LNB Bancorp Merger – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 14,910 shares to 59,964 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 472,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,741 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 28,368 shares to 67,725 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 50,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,437 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.