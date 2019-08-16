As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Valuation Rose, Pnc Financial Services Group Has Upped by $493,077 Its Position; Jag Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Visa Class A (V) by $5.87 Million as Valuation Rose

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 577,273 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.63 million, up from 575,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $366.24. About 323,730 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 107,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 69,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $178.26. About 1.69M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Boeing Strategically Withdraws From Air Force $60 Billion Nuclear Missile Program – Motley Fool" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire" on July 31, 2019.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 8,064 shares to 77,443 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 56,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78M shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement reported 3,443 shares. 450 are held by Pittenger & Anderson. Field Main Bancorp accumulated 114 shares. The California-based Capital Intl Investors has invested 1.36% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Amica Mutual owns 0.2% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 5,841 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 5,365 shares. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,027 shares. Financial Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,259 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 3,375 shares. Roberts Glore And Co Il has invested 0.48% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Art Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 79 are owned by Motco. 3,310 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Com. Covington Cap holds 0.02% or 926 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV) by 45,174 shares to 145,159 shares, valued at $18.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,346 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.