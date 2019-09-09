As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Value Rose, Hyman Charles D Upped by $528,585 Its Position; Stanley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $2.23 Million

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 19,515 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 17,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $12.23 during the last trading session, reaching $355.54. About 692,871 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 118,191 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Board Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.32 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ltd Company holds 5,665 shares. Ally invested in 0.26% or 5,000 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 11,342 shares in its portfolio. 186,400 were reported by Renaissance Tech Limited. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 3,358 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0.14% or 1,152 shares. Kdi Partners Limited Liability Company holds 22,561 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Whittier Tru invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Community Retail Bank Na holds 0.03% or 485 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 65,665 shares.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about WABCO Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “PACCAR, Cummins, and WABCO Upgraded: Are Truck Stocks Ready to Bounce? – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc.; Are WABCO Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal? – PRNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.02% or 564,065 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Nuance Investments Limited Liability has 522,589 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 347,850 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 357,730 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 0.03% stake. Sumitomo Life Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 69,400 were reported by Gamco Incorporated Et Al. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 198,687 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 89 shares. Nordea Mngmt reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated owns 115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.71 million for 18.90 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.