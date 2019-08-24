As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lpl Financial Trimmed Its Stake by $408,880; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Value Declined While Soroban Capital Partners LP Boosted Holding by $59.94 Million

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 88,526 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 90,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $361.5. About 656,337 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41 million, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24 million shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $125.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 128 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 904 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 1,894 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 291 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt holds 0.25% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 9,761 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Brown Advisory owns 5,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 0.09% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 345,460 shares. Aqr Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 338,644 shares in its portfolio. Srb Corporation has 0.06% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Community State Bank Na holds 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 485 shares. Zacks Investment holds 1,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,047 are owned by Crawford Invest Counsel.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $808.25M for 19.07 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 4,954 shares to 48,900 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 115,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG).