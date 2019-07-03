As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shares Rose, Chilton Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Green Dot (GDOT) Market Valuation Declined, Pembroke Management LTD Raised Its Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 32,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $325.25. About 343,605 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 42,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 211,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 153,057 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 30,843 shares to 266,941 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 12,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,033 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $1.74 million were sold by Archer Kuan on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16,400 shares to 911,028 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,409 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.

