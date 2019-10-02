As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Value Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed Its Position; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Lifted by Private Asset Management Inc

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $367.79. About 1.04M shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetta Fincl Svcs Incorporated has 1.99% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,004 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation. Amer accumulated 700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Com has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,587 shares. Sol reported 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,109 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 1.07% or 668,496 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 36,700 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has 42,757 shares. City holds 4,042 shares. 673 are held by Summit Asset. 236,128 were reported by M&T Bank & Trust Corporation. Argi Inv Llc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Security Bank Of So Dak owns 1,066 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 1,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,537 shares to 46,244 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,619 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $801.99M for 19.40 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal Tru holds 900 shares. First National owns 4,433 shares. Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 2,919 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.56% or 228,708 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.18% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 9,935 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd accumulated 3.96% or 67,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company accumulated 1,677 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 17 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.23% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 99,909 shares. Holderness Invs owns 2,432 shares. Allstate Corp reported 17,122 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 13,936 shares. First City Capital Mngmt has invested 1.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).