As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Value Rose, Riverpark Advisors Increased Its Stake; Charles Schwab (SCHW) Position Boosted by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 18,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 191,999 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 173,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 608,859 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 1,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 10,741 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 9,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $378.93. About 137,151 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares to 64,875 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,029 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 475 shares to 7,393 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,218 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

