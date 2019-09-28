As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Price Rose, Creative Planning Raised by $5.86 Million Its Position; Contrarian Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) as Shares Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 5.66M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO

Creative Planning increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 9075.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 18,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 18,351 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.10M shares traded or 23.95% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 5,507 shares to 13,550 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 121,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.86M shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).