As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Market Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Lowered Its Position by $10.17 Million; Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Its Dorman Products Com (DORM) Holding as Stock Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 37,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,118 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, down from 114,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $325.2. About 270,355 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (DORM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,374 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 43,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 63,108 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $37.81M for 18.96 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR) by 12,305 shares to 287,749 shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 98,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mutual Of America Ltd has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Morgan Stanley accumulated 45,646 shares. 366,461 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Llc. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 106,383 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 1,846 shares. 323 are owned by Dubuque State Bank. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.07% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 66,138 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% or 841 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 161,218 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,325 shares. Ls Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). State Street Corp invested in 789,829 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 22,710 shares to 149,905 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 85,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $784.09M for 17.52 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

