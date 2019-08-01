As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Argent Trust Company Decreased by $684,605 Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Upped by $1.08 Million Its Stake

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 10,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 13,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $345.47. About 354,699 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 148.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 2,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $297.84. About 1.88M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7,319 shares to 2,340 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 27,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,308 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd has invested 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 670,560 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Friess Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,434 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.33% or 173,626 shares. Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,861 shares. 34,074 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,221 shares. Prescott Group Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,900 shares. Fairfield Bush & Company holds 6,840 shares. Davenport & Com Llc invested 1.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 2.18M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited has invested 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brandywine Managers Lc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Invest Incorporated reported 5,522 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 1,472 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bailard invested in 0.13% or 7,965 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt reported 0.25% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Northside Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Delta Asset Management Tn accumulated 262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mngmt reported 12,628 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 4,310 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 10,249 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 14,206 shares. The Ohio-based Advsrs Ltd Limited Co has invested 0.29% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,718 shares to 55,877 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

