As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Market Valuation Rose, Chilton Capital Management Increased Holding by $881,244; Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Sunpower (SPWR) Position as Valuation Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 32,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $363.49. About 453,163 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 3.08M shares traded or 5.04% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SAYS UNDER TERMS, UNIT MAY BORROW UP TO $300 MLN – SEC FILNG; 05/03/2018 Yann Brandt: Breaking: SunPower Adds Tesla, sonnen to Equinox Home Solar Systems; 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES YR ADJ EBITDA $75M TO $125M; 02/05/2018 – SunPower Names Manavendra Sial Financial Chief; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS SAYS PREFERRED NAMES ARE COMPANIES WITH DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCTS & ZERO DEBT THAT CAN THRIVE THROUGH-OUT THE CYCLE; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER – TO ACQUIRE HILLSBORO, OREGON-BASED SOLARWORLD AMERICAS

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Companyâ€™s â€˜Hawaii Projectâ€™ Reveals a $4 Trillion Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SunPower (SPWR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Solar Stock Signal Could Brighten Options Traders’ Day – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SunPower Riding Wave of U.S. Solar Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Share Price Is Down 70% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

