As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Market Valuation Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.21 Million; Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Mplx L.P. (MPLX) as Stock Price Declined

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 6,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 21,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 14,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.10 million shares traded or 23.95% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx L.P. (MPLX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 25.15M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $809.46 million, down from 26.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 3.75M shares traded or 38.60% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Com reported 2,183 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Goelzer owns 9,679 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 12 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 252,617 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,467 shares. Central Bankshares holds 0.06% or 759 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Stockton holds 0.24% or 1,472 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 278,273 shares. Menora Mivtachim has 135,170 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 5,863 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 3,265 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Cap Guardian Tru reported 211,753 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 2,474 shares to 2,504 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,999 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 18,300 shares to 111,100 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 450,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares were bought by SANDMAN DAN D. Peiffer Garry L. bought $488,646 worth of stock or 18,000 shares.