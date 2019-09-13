As Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Increased Its Position; Fidelity National Information (FIS) Valuation Rose While Confluence Investment Management Raised Holding

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 193,678 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.76 million, up from 189,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 3276.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 983 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 1,013 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $328,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $363.68. About 638,765 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,628 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $149.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 29,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot reported 11,457 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 34,255 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 2,612 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston Prtnrs accumulated 2.72 million shares. 68,261 were reported by Walleye Trading Lc. 10,530 are held by Regentatlantic Limited Liability. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,775 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.86% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 338,405 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 166,441 shares in its portfolio. 14,255 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 12,191 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 2.53 million shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 84,965 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 113,966 shares to 52,327 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Investment Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 1,408 shares. Dana Advsr accumulated 4,171 shares. Of Vermont reported 2,174 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 27,001 shares stake. Amg Fincl Bank owns 0.33% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 17,350 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,366 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 9,968 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Lc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,956 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 302,909 shares. Cap Advsr Llc holds 3,922 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Parametric Associates Lc reported 0.16% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company reported 3,046 shares.

