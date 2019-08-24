As Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.57 Million Its Holding; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, Allstate Lowered Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 25,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 84,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 109,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 9,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $361.5. About 656,337 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $808.25 million for 19.07 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Llc stated it has 88,526 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 40,809 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 4,954 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot owns 0.12% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 6,770 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.11% or 75,675 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 1.36 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.07% or 876,044 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,398 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 2,056 shares. Community Bank Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Numerixs Invest Techs reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,414 shares. Cadinha & Com accumulated 59,159 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability owns 53 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,349 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 14,263 shares to 206,419 shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 22,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 11,525 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 4,661 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 31,117 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 27,659 shares. Agf Invs America Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,488 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Whittier Company invested in 0.14% or 96,457 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru accumulated 210,860 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp accumulated 0.67% or 47,925 shares. Guyasuta has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Two Sigma Lc holds 0% or 4,444 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 15,768 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 218,476 shares to 497,014 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,926 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).