As Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Stock Value Rose, Donaldson Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.57 Million; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Valuation Declined While Mairs & Power Upped Its Stake

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 9,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $325.2. About 270,355 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 11,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.48 million, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,250 shares to 113,021 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 75,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $787.87 million for 17.52 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc holds 1,146 shares. 1.36 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Seizert Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 39,249 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Scotia Inc accumulated 1,081 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Com Delaware has 0.67% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Comerica Retail Bank owns 34,192 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 61,693 shares. Forbes J M & Llp owns 1,284 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.15% stake. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.65% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested in 8,304 shares or 0.08% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Shares Trade Up As CEO Sloan Steps Down – Benzinga” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is It Time To Bail Out On Wells Fargo? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.