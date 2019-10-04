As Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Stock Price Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Increased Position by $317,509; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 3276.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 983 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 1,013 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $328,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $366.01. About 167,613 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 102,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83M, up from 929,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 19.05 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Family Firm has 0.08% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 48,790 shares. 203,699 are owned by Korea Inv Corporation. 3,347 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Bridges Investment invested in 906 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors stated it has 4,171 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cambridge has 1,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 40,617 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 832 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.37% or 6,068 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 190,362 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0.1% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 508,542 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 176,965 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr High Yield Bond Etf by 10,935 shares to 5,668 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 113,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,327 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 149,000 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,604 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,314 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,369 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lbmc Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 13,728 shares. 1.23M were reported by First Republic Invest Management. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 0.49% stake. Twin Focus Capital Prtn Llc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fiera Corporation, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 31,430 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 0.02% stake. Merriman Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 20.54 million shares. Dubuque State Bank Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). General Electr invested in 0.11% or 142,000 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7,492 shares to 287,140 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,787 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.