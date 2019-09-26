As Northrop Grumman Co (NOC) Stock Price Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Pricesmart (PSMT) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Increased Holding by $21.82 Million as Shares Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 427,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.32M, up from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 596,316 shares traded or 110.40% up from the average. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 19/04/2018 – DJ PriceSmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSMT); 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Acquisition Of Aeropost, Inc; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – MARCH NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES INCREASED 8.9% TO $261.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Names Maarten Jager CFO; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces February Sales; Provides Guidance on the Preliminary Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; and also announces Earning; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL NET SALES UP 1.6%

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co (NOC) by 151% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 3,020 shares as the company's stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 5,020 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $382.15. About 1.17 million shares traded or 34.14% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Investment holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4,171 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 273,091 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 4,333 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Company invested in 1,463 shares or 0.09% of the stock. James Investment has 37,431 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Qs Lc holds 5,044 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,053 shares. Bryn Mawr Company invested in 0.02% or 1,047 shares. Park Natl Oh invested in 0.03% or 1,512 shares. 13,647 were reported by Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. 21,184 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Moreover, Parkside Savings Bank And Tru has 0.09% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 827 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested in 20 shares. Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj stated it has 11,955 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga" on August 29, 2019

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEI) by 73,377 shares to 68,959 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelitycovington Tr (FNCL) by 40,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,116 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PSMT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 22.46 million shares or 5.36% more from 21.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,598 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0% or 200 shares. Hm Payson And Company has invested 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Pecaut And accumulated 8,030 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 160,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,341 shares stake. Next Group invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). D E Shaw Communication owns 0% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 44,403 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Ameritas Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,788 shares. Pnc Financial Group holds 0% or 405 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 2,758 shares.

More notable recent PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "NVR (NVR) Set to Join S&P 500, Replacing Jefferies Financial (JEF); Jefferies, II-VI (IIVI) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum (CPE), PriceSmart (PSMT) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com" on September 23, 2019

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 259,378 shares to 696,483 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.47M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.94 million activity.