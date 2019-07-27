As Northern Trust (NTRS) Stock Value Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Lifted by $4.13 Million Its Position; Transcanada (TRP) Holder Reaves W H & Company Boosted Stake by $2.65 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.05M shares traded or 55.61% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 817,691 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 21,892 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $115.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,635 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 169,594 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt invested in 10,400 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Carroll Assocs invested in 204 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 282,611 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 286 shares. First Personal Fin holds 0.03% or 1,250 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 4,518 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Company owns 40,000 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 0.67% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 145,059 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.02M shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 26,690 shares to 200,860 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 99,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,792 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

