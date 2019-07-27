As Northern Tr (NTRS) Valuation Rose, Blair William & Company Has Lowered Position; Modera Wealth Management Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Boosted by $931,869 as Stock Value Declined

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 8,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 705,574 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.79M, down from 714,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 817,691 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 6,061 shares to 121,471 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).