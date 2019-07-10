As Northern Tr (NTRS) Stock Rose, Trexquant Investment LP Cut by $4.84 Million Its Position; Wns Holdings (WNS) Stock Value Rose While Marshall Wace Llp Raised by $11.35 Million Its Position

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Wns Holdings (WNS) by 455.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 214,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,209 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 47,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Wns Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 89,736 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 79.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 53,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,966 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 67,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.59. About 820,911 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) by 299,987 shares to 79,332 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hms Holdings Cor (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 13,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,417 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 85,962 shares to 623,033 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 15,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

