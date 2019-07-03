As Northern Tr (NTRS) Stock Rose, Personal Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $3.08 Million; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Raised Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding by $960,384

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 70,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 34,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 247,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $92.79. About 767,396 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 13/04/2018 – ‘Not a Market for Trading,’ Northern Trust CIO Says (Video); 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 27,568 shares to 856,825 shares, valued at $134.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,640 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

