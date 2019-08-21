As Northern Tr (NTRS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Decreased Holding by $963,000; Arga Investment Management LP Upped Its Position in Sasol LTD (SSL) as Stock Price Declined

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 52,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 347,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 294,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 186,208 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 13/03/2018 – Sasol Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Record Date For The Free Share Allocation Relating To Sasol Khanyisa; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Lower Gas Volumes Produced Due to Less New Wells Completed; 19/04/2018 – Sasol 9-Months Saleable Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 11/05/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Closing Of The Period During Which The Free Share Allocation May Be Rejected; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 , NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION- CANADA 14.9 BSCF 16.8 BSCF; 12/03/2018 – Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 152,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79M, down from 163,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 1.12M shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 35,150 shares to 43,725 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,775 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sasol cost estimate for Lake Charles plant soars by ~$1B – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2019: NRT,SSL,XOM,SAEX – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Maxar (MAXR) Says it Was Chosen by NASA to Integrate Pollution Monitoring Payload on Upcoming Commercial Satellite – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sasol Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares to 91,816 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 4.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $354.56 million for 13.14 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hermes Appoints Northern Trust to Provide Currency Management Solutions for its Irish Fund Range – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Northern Trust Universe Data: Positive Returns Continue for Institutional Plan Sponsors – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WFC, APH, NTRS, SJM, UGI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Northern Trust’s (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shareholders Feel About The 37% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp holds 6.75M shares. Papp L Roy Associate owns 7,430 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 137,208 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.15% or 741,745 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,308 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 12,847 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel invested 3.11% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Walter And Keenan Consulting Commerce Mi Adv invested 1.83% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Raymond James & holds 74,787 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Tributary Cap holds 17,625 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 1.76% or 109,665 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation holds 11,674 shares. Element Cap Ltd accumulated 8,444 shares or 0.02% of the stock.