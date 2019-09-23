As Northern Tr (NTRS) Share Price Rose, Holder Personal Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 139,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.04M, down from 144,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 21,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 303,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.29M, up from 282,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 1.80M shares traded or 53.01% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 19,336 shares to 125,456 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 83,552 shares to 9.37M shares, valued at $153.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,642 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).