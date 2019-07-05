As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Share Price Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake; Riverbridge Partners Decreased Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holding by $14.15 Million; Shares Were Volatile

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.965. About 3.36 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc. (ULTI) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 42,890 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 490,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.81 million, down from 533,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33M shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Phenicie John C sold $1.66M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 5,000 shares. Rogers Adam sold 5,495 shares worth $1.82 million. $176,290 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 3,929 shares valued at $1.30 million was made by Alvaro Felicia on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,974 shares valued at $987,351 was sold by Swick Gregory. The insider SCHERR SCOTT sold 70,809 shares worth $23.49M.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 95,075 shares to 874,081 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

