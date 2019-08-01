As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Stock Value Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted by $1.68 Million Its Position; Greenleaf Trust Lifted Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Position by $519,090 as Market Value Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 3.24 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil CFO Compensation Includes $270,000 Cash Base Salary

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 13,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 89,111 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 75,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 5.37M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 80,162 shares to 111,226 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,115 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hgk Asset Management accumulated 157,079 shares. Dupont has invested 0.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 8,416 are held by Strategic Finance Services. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.45% stake. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd reported 5.05 million shares. Sky Invest Grp Limited Company holds 0.6% or 41,132 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.73% or 207,000 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund owns 89,797 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 1.15 million shares. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 148,357 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Res Corp by 1.90 million shares to 596,286 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

