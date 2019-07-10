As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Market Value Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake; As Macys (Put) (M) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Cut Its Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 6.58 million shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil to Acquire Producing Assets and Acreage in Williston Basin for $40M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 9.76M shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.07M for 11.54 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “State to use $86M from GE HQ sale to fund middle-income housing – Boston Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Meet Macyâ€™s Newest Collaboration With Dickâ€™s and Miracle-Gro – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75M shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).