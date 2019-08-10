As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Share Price Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake by $4.66 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Pathstone Family Office Boosted Its Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 712.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 326,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 5.31 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 $185M-$200M; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil to Acquire Producing Assets and Acreage in Williston Basin for $40M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 417.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,118 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 1,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 17,040 are owned by Wilsey Asset Mngmt. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Essex Ser holds 0.2% or 2,671 shares in its portfolio. Maryland accumulated 2,040 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust Com accumulated 27,107 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Missouri-based Counselors Inc has invested 0.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wade G W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,306 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 26,257 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt holds 25,243 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 4,518 are held by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Coe Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 7,366 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of The West has 3,702 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Community Financial Serv Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 3.02% or 36,670 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 306,887 shares to 44,313 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares to 394,901 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,692 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

