As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Market Valuation Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $400,000; Altria Group (MO) Share Price Rose While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed by $742,425 Its Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 1.97 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘SD’ FROM ‘CC’; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 08/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS FILES UP TO $88M SHRS OFFERING

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,339 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, down from 410,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 3.15M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 26.99 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc reported 1,180 shares. 1.60 million were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Coastline stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com accumulated 1.18% or 626,149 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 420 shares. Cullen Cap Management Lc reported 809,785 shares. Martin Currie Limited owns 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 15,012 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 7,078 shares. Keating Inv Counselors holds 18,215 shares. West Chester Advsrs holds 23,815 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Glenview Bancshares Dept accumulated 10,009 shares. Johnson Financial Inc invested in 0.68% or 133,733 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 807,077 shares. Winfield Associates invested in 0.19% or 6,361 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 11.41 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 11,600 shares to 53,100 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 7,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

