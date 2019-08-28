As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Market Value Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Boosted by $400,000 Its Holding; Abrams Bison Investments Cut Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $48.74 Million as Shares Declined

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.31M market cap company. The stock increased 6.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 10.11M shares traded or 55.48% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 2.53M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Point Holdings Llc by 82,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 21,373 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 11,666 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ftb Advsr has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 15,794 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 45,787 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Paragon Mgmt holds 0.19% or 6,528 shares. Abrams Bison Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.95M shares or 10.65% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 611,511 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,680 shares. 194,038 are owned by Meritage Port Management. 5.98M are held by Fmr Limited Co. Samlyn Ltd Liability Company holds 459,176 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.43M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Affinity Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).