As Norfolk Southern (Put) (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.40 Million; Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Lifted Its Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NSC) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00 million, down from 76,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $185.45. About 1.95 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.45 million market cap company. It closed at $10.3 lastly. It is down 40.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 32,505 shares to 36,405 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (Put) (NYSE:ESS) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.46M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Com Ma accumulated 45,104 shares. Charter holds 0.27% or 12,184 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 30,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 15,397 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mirae Asset Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 32,507 shares. 180 are owned by Hwg Hldg Lp. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 4,051 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 1,129 shares. Field & Main Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bancshares holds 4,094 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,302 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,374 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 96 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.80 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.