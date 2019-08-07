As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Friess Associates Decreased Stake in The Tjx Cos. (TJX) by $550,564 as Share Price Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in The Tjx Cos. Inc. (TJX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 355,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.93M, down from 366,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 134,578 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54M, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $178.99. About 22,713 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc. by 256,323 shares to 974,923 shares, valued at $21.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.53 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $100,546 was made by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,874 shares to 6,469 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $735.45M for 16.21 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

