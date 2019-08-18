As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Capital World Investors Has Decreased Its Stake; As Pulte Homes (PHM) Shares Rose, Bridges Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $479,331

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 700,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.33 million, down from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (PHM) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 17,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 14,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 32,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 2.47 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 10,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schroder owns 411,299 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc owns 23,599 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 5,481 shares. 14,531 are owned by Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company holds 82,050 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 6.20 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bowling Management Limited Liability invested 0.58% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 22,795 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 0% or 3,326 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 43,886 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 16,911 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 14,607 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 26,716 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13,548 shares to 87,811 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 15,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.39 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.03 million shares to 10.91 million shares, valued at $2.01B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich And Payne (NYSE:HP) by 204,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.67 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

