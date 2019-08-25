As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Renaissance Group Upped by $3.71 Million Its Holding; Anchorage Capital Group Has Lowered Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake as Share Value Rose

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 19,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 154,776 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, up from 134,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95M shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 46,316 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 88,429 shares. Andra Ap has 53,700 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 23,970 shares. 98,922 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Scholtz Co Lc has 0.26% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 20,375 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Contravisory Invest Mgmt reported 92,047 shares stake. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,784 shares. New England Rech Management Inc holds 4,150 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Boston Prns, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,784 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 3,500 shares. Barometer Capital Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,097 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28,615 shares to 316,762 shares, valued at $29.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 56,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,477 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).