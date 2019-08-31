As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Farmers Trust Co Cut Holding; Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Lpl Financial Boosted Its Holding

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 65,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 526,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73M, up from 461,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 8,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL declares $0.4125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.66 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

