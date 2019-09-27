As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Trimmed Position by $3.44 Million; As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut Its Position by $1.31 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 17,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 185,084 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87 million, down from 202,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 124,076 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 17,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 106,182 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17 million, down from 123,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $182.97. About 939,441 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.57 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.17% or 8,018 shares. 1St Source Bank stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stifel reported 158,799 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Llc owns 1,224 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa stated it has 24,346 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Toth Fin Advisory has 119 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Westwood Gru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 17,439 shares in its portfolio. Verus Fincl Prtn invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,200 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 14,611 shares to 90,910 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tekla Healthcare Invs (NYSE:HQH) by 80,863 shares to 437,162 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 238,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26,864 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability owns 12,616 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested in 6,577 shares. Everence Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 2,750 shares. 61,979 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 84,339 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 27,800 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 323,600 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 3,399 shares stake. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,419 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 3,450 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.