As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Washington Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.85 Million; As Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) Market Valuation Rose, Heritage Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position by $677.36 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 1.65M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) by 34.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 21,011 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 billion, down from 32,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 634,027 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com by 1,775 shares to 2,562 shares, valued at $162.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 1,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.08 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.