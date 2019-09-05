As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Palestra Capital Management Increased Position; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Its Holding by $11.26 Million as Stock Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 212,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 33,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 245,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.06M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 1.55 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 25,628 shares to 187,616 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 20,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why XPO Logistics Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.63 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares to 153,635 shares, valued at $180.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,285 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

