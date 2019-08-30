As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Goelzer Investment Management Has Raised by $562,650 Its Position; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Price Rose, Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.23 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 57.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 3,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 8,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 5,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.75. About 395,165 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 35,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 60,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $253.79. About 262,692 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares to 53,793 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,810 shares to 104,321 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 130,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).