As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Cut by $789,570 Its Holding; Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding by $172.30 Million; Stock Value Rose

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 1.32M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 168,290 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Armstrong World Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PGTI or AWI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.11M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 4,684 shares. Starr Intll reported 1.2% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 98,809 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,559 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 4,000 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 141 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co reported 6,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 230,124 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 37,252 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc holds 702,447 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md accumulated 4.13M shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 90,871 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Lc holds 0.9% or 507,317 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp has 0.38% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 23,815 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Coal Freight Revenues Could Decline In The Near Term – Forbes” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Stays Bullish On Norfolk Southern After Q4 Print – Benzinga” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,002 were reported by Calamos Ltd Llc. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 219,506 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Paloma Prtnrs Company invested in 0.32% or 70,918 shares. Washington Mgmt reported 9,035 shares. Kingdon Mngmt Ltd owns 3.8% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 151,980 shares. The Missouri-based Enterprise has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Centurylink Invest Management Communications invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Palladium Prtn Lc owns 88,570 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.09 million shares. Tirschwell Loewy invested in 0.05% or 2,000 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Group holds 1.13% or 21,935 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.26% stake. Moreover, Kwmg Llc has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Haverford Fincl Ser invested in 0.1% or 1,500 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $773.30 million for 18.00 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.