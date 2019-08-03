As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Truepoint Has Decreased Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position by $335,472

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 581,770 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker Co to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC to Explore Options for U.S. Baking Business; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Transaction Is Expected to Close Early in Fiscal Year Beginning May 1

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 3,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 48,920 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 52,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51M shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.21% or 52,490 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,787 shares. The Delaware-based Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Bessemer Group Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 324,771 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Bancorp has 0.19% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 8,649 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 29,072 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,772 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 12,858 shares. First Commercial Bank holds 2,452 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Sit Invest Associates Incorporated owns 1,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 291 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Davenport Co Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 28,686 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,000 shares.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $373.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,080 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 was made by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.